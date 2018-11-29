Cirrus Logic (CRUS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.48.

CRUS opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,916,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.4% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 240,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,768,000 after buying an additional 52,377 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 18.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

