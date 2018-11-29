CIELO S A/S (CIOXY) versus Paypal (PYPL) Critical Contrast

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIELO S A/S and Paypal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIELO S A/S $3.64 billion 1.72 $1.27 billion N/A N/A Paypal $13.09 billion 7.65 $1.80 billion $1.39 61.19

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than CIELO S A/S.

Volatility and Risk

CIELO S A/S has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypal has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.2%. Paypal does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CIELO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CIELO S A/S and Paypal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIELO S A/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 Paypal 0 6 27 0 2.82

Paypal has a consensus target price of $95.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Paypal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paypal is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares CIELO S A/S and Paypal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIELO S A/S 33.30% 23.01% 4.21% Paypal 13.98% 13.60% 4.90%

Summary

Paypal beats CIELO S A/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. The company has a strategic partnership with American Express Company to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

