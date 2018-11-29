CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 3,723 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,728,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,664,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 376,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,494,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $1,867,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $804,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock worth $10,579,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

