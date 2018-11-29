CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 173.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth $118,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 177.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $46,245,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 221,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $28,099,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,586 shares of company stock valued at $75,510,422. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

