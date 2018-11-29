China Mobile (CHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHL. BNP Paribas cut China Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut China Mobile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut China Mobile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE CHL opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in China Mobile by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,222,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,374,000 after purchasing an additional 341,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 357,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Mobile by 399.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,043 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in China Mobile by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,499,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in China Mobile by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,182,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

