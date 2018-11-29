China Life Insurance (LFC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.50

News stories about China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) have trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. China Life Insurance earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFC shares. Nomura upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Life Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NYSE LFC opened at $10.72 on Thursday. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

