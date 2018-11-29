Chico’s FAS (CHS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 3,062,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,704,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,151,000 after acquiring an additional 257,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,881,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,924,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,210,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

