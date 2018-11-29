Chico’s FAS (CHS) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,704,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,151,000 after acquiring an additional 257,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,881,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,924,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,764 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,210,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,841 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

