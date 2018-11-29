Chico’s FAS (CHS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NYSE:CHS traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 29,720,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,371. The company has a market capitalization of $918.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,704,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,151,000 after purchasing an additional 257,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,881,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 193.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,924,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 85.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,210,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,841 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

