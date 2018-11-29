Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) and Point.360 (PTSXQ) Critical Survey

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) and Point.360 (OTCMKTS:PTSXQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Point.360’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt $10.98 million 2.96 $22.78 million $0.82 10.43 Point.360 $37.57 million 0.01 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Point.360.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Point.360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 0 0 2 0 3.00 Point.360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.29%. Given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is more favorable than Point.360.

Volatility and Risk

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Point.360 has a beta of -1.98, indicating that its stock price is 298% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.6% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Point.360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and Point.360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 93.82% 16.11% 13.59% Point.360 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt beats Point.360 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series to consumers through license agreements in various media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright/long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,200 television series and feature films. In addition, it creates and distributes video content under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

Point.360 Company Profile

Point.360 operates as an integrated media management services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Point.360 and Movie>Q. It provides film, video and audio post-production, archival, duplication, and data distribution services. The company also offers services to edit, master, reformat, and archive its clients' audio, video, and film content comprising television programming, feature films, and movie trailers. In addition, it provides value-added services, such as digital and video editing, digital color correction, picture restoration, audio post-production, audio restoration and layback, closed captioning and subtitling, foreign language mastering, standards conversion, broadcast encoding, and global distribution and syndication services. Further, the company rents and sells DVDs and video games directly to consumers through its Movie>Q retail stores. It markets its services to independent motion picture and television production companies, television program suppliers and syndicators, national television networks, local television stations, corporate or instructional video providers, and educational institutions directly, as well as online. The company was formerly known as New 360 and changed its name to Point.360 in May 2007. Point.360 is based in Los Angeles, California. On October 10, 2017, Point.360 filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

