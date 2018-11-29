Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 308.0% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 20,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/chevron-co-cvx-position-trimmed-by-ibm-retirement-fund.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.