Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Cerner worth $34,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,817,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 191,922.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,201 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cerner by 178.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,207,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,290 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cerner by 25.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,586,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,231,000 after acquiring an additional 937,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,435,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Zane M. Burke sold 381,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $24,411,952.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,472.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $70,327,629.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919,678 shares of company stock worth $57,136,166. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/cerner-co-cern-shares-bought-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.