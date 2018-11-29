Centurylink (CTL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink is focused on improving operational efficiencies through network simplification and rationalization. This should help to improve its end-to-end provisioning time and drive standardization, as it aims to transform operations through product evolution and digitizing. The company is investing in fiber-to-the-tower expansion and has expanded its fiber-based backhaul services. Moreover, CenturyLink expects its Managed Office and Managed Enterprise Solutions to continue to gain traction and drive revenue growth on the back of increasing demands from small and large business customers. Furthermore, the company’s broadband expansion goal will help it benefit from the growing demand. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, CenturyLink’s core local phone business has slowed down due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services, limiting its growth potential to some extent.”

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTL. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

CTL stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 204,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.