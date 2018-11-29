Century Communities Inc (CCS) Receives $32.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76,951 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.19. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.88 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

