Centerstate Bank (CSFL) PT Set at $31.00 by Brean Capital

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) has been assigned a $31.00 target price by Brean Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Brean Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

CSFL opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.58. Centerstate Bank has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,594,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the third quarter valued at $35,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 31.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 62.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,844,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

