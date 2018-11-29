Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $34,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 20.5% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,257 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Celgene by 116.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 203,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Celgene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Celgene by 1.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/celgene-co-celg-shares-bought-by-baird-financial-group-inc.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.