Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Celgene by 16.2% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,924,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,607 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Celgene by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Celgene by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Celgene by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Celgene by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,197,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,593,000 after purchasing an additional 231,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

