Celcuity (CELC) PT Set at $36.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of CELC opened at $26.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.21. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Nigon acquired 9,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $217,455.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.

