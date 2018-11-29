Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDR. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of CDR opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.29.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 10,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,856.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,111,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,450,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,427 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,509,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 762,296 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1,670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,574,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

