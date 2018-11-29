CB Financial Services (CBFV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBFV. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In other news, Director David F. Pollock purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,344.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,895 shares of company stock valued at $78,737 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

