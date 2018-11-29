Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,317 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Casey’s General Stores worth $32,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 25.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $191,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

CASY opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $133.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

