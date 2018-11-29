Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens set a $137.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $125.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

CASY traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 144,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,252. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

