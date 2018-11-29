Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in EPR Properties (EPR)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,250 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.70% of EPR Properties worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,048,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $300,647.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,731.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $1,060,160. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

