Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $29.59 Million Holdings in Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,615 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $29,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Penumbra by 15.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,292.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 82.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $6,031,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $98,805.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13,533.00, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

