Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $26.29 Million Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,221 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 4.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cann initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-has-26-29-million-holdings-in-kura-oncology-inc-kura.html.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.