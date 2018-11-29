Cardiff Property (CDFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 80.60 ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CDFF opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.52) on Thursday. Cardiff Property has a 52-week low of GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $4.40.

Cardiff Property Company Profile

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

