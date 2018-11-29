Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) a $27.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HALO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of HALO opened at $15.93 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,317,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,977,000 after acquiring an additional 622,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,530,000 after buying an additional 659,763 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,228,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,680,000 after buying an additional 967,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,368,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,199,000 after buying an additional 727,372 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

