Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $35,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,059,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 441,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

NYSE:CP opened at $210.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $166.36 and a twelve month high of $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

