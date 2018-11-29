Canadian National Railway (CNI) Receives $91.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.