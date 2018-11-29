Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $26.40 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Molina Healthcare worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 89,845 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 185.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider James Woys acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.79 per share, with a total value of $3,719,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $27,622.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,171,452 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of MOH opened at $132.86 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

