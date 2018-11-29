Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pentair by 39.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,619,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,611 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Pentair by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,973,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after purchasing an additional 955,374 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Pentair by 31.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,942,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 703,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 56.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 640,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 273.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 855,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 626,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.88 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 17,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

