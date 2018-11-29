Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,509 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $750,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $385,933.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,784.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $558.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

