Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,583,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 972,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,653,000 after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Gabelli lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-decreases-position-in-universal-display-co-oled.html.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.