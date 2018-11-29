Callisto Network (CLO) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $216,684.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.02757119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00113282 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 847,428,853 coins and its circulating supply is 767,534,718 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

