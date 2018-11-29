Caleres Inc (CAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Loop Capital set a $37.00 target price on Caleres and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Caleres alerts:

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,760.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CAL opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The textile maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Caleres had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.