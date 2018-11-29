Cadillac Ventures (CDC) Trading Up 33.3%

Cadillac Ventures Inc. (CVE:CDC)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 122,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 63,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cadillac Ventures Company Profile (CVE:CDC)

Cadillac Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Burnt Hill property, a tungsten tin project located outside of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Thierry project covering approximately 11,000 acres located in northwestern Ontario, as well as the Kirkland Lake/Grenfell gold property located to the west of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

