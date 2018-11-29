Cable One Inc (CABO) Stake Decreased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.20% of Cable One worth $60,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cable One by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $860.00 target price on shares of Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $868.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $845.67.

In other news, Director Deborah J. Kissire bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $863.24 per share, for a total transaction of $86,324.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,289.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $873.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,939.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,345.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 570 shares of company stock worth $495,116. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CABO opened at $885.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $597.40 and a 12-month high of $924.31.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 29.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

