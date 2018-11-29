C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $34,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,359,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,154,000 after acquiring an additional 607,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,583,000 after acquiring an additional 332,606 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 268.3% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,253,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 912,800 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.89 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.87.

WARNING: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-shares-bought-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.