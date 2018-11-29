Burlington Stores (BURL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BURL opened at $167.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $103.98 and a fifty-two week high of $180.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $3,365,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,349,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $701,921.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,759,561.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,413 shares of company stock worth $17,274,120. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners set a $174.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

