Buckle (BKE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Buckle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $965.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Buckle had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $38,199.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,308 shares of company stock worth $141,102 in the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,120,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,939,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 241,448 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

