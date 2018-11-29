Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $187.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $188.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

