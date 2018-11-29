Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 143.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $52,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in MRC Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 37,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 333,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in MRC Global by 26.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on MRC Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MRC Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

