Brokers Set Expectations for Resolute Energy Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Resolute Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $6.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.79. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REN. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Resolute Energy stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Resolute Energy has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $782.94 million, a P/E ratio of 579.83 and a beta of 3.46.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.54 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Resolute Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Resolute Energy by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Resolute Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Resolute Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc bought 295,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,677,177.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 803,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,467,342 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

