Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (SYK) Target Price at $182.10

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of SYK opened at $171.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,031 shares of company stock worth $6,520,313. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

