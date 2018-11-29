Brokerages Set RWE AG (RWE) Price Target at $23.57

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.57 ($27.41).

RWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Societe Generale set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €18.99 ($22.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,644 shares. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

