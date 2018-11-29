Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Price Target at $62.53

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $68.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,110,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Nutrien by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,536,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,417 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. 55,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,338. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 226.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

