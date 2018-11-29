Brokerages Set Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Target Price at $4.25

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut Moneygram International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 317,555 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 11.1% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 74.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moneygram International stock remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Monday. 104,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,146. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.02. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.73 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moneygram International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

