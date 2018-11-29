Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (DOM) Price Target at $350.00

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.57).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Bauernfeind bought 8,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £22,320 ($29,165.03).

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.43) on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 255.80 ($3.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.87).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.