Brokerages Set Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) PT at $42.89

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

CAG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 18.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

