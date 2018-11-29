Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) PT at $19.50

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. 77,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,871. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,807,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,205,000 after purchasing an additional 541,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 756,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

